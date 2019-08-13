

A complaint against Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has been dismissed.

The complainant, Dee Sweet, says she received a note from the city's integrity commissioner last week.

Sweet tells CTV News Bruce Elman didn't feel her concerns were with worth investigating.

The Windsor woman filed a complaint in July, alleging the mayor acted unfairly when he hosted a news conference on May 17 about the proposed acute care hospital.

Sweet was told the mayor was acting in his official capacity when he suggested different BIA's had contravened the Municipal Act with their support for CAMPP.

The Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process is appealing the city's re-zoning of the land needed to allow the hospital to be built at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

CAMPP has argued against the location for the new hospital as a spot that would encourage urban sprawl and is advocating for the new hospital to be located closer to the core.

A full oral hearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) is scheduled to begin on Oct. 8, 2019.

Despite the integrity commissioner's findings, Sweet says she remains skeptical of the mayor's actions.

It costs the city $300 per hour for the integrity commissioner to investigate complaints.