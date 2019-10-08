A complaint on social media about a Transit Windsor driver is now being investigated.

Tara Wilkinson did not want to be interviewed by CTV Windsor but explained her outage and why she made a post on Facebook, saying something had to be done.

In the post, dated Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4:51 p.m., Wilkinson alleged a Transit Windsor driver verbally berated a senior woman of colour who complained of poor hips during a ride that afternoon.

Wilkinson said the woman was asked by the driver to take a seat but she explained she wanted to stand close to the front of the bus because her stop was near and it was difficult for her to get back up.

Wilkinson claims the driver told the woman to take handy transit next time, and that he was tired of dealing with people like her.

Wilkinson then said the bus drove past the woman's stop after she had rung the bell.

Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore tells CTV Windsor they're aware of the post and are investigating the claims, but had no further comment.

The Facebook post has been shared by nearly 800 people.