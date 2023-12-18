Community shines for food donations amid economic turmoil

As the need continues to grow, “All of the groups are working together to help people,” explained Stephanie Heaton, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Michael’s Leamington Conference.

Donated boxes were stacked in the basement of St. Michael’s Church as they waited to be filled with food donated by the community for a community giveaway.

Heaton said they are seeing newcomers, unemployed, single families and large families.

“Older adults. Seniors. We're seeing a lot. Children as well, so we're seeing a big increase. More than we did last year,” she said.

Those increases are consistent with a report released by the Salvation Army on Monday that sheds light on how nearly three-quarters of Canadians faced food insecurity challenges in the past year.

The report also said food affordability is third on the list of top concerns in Canada behind housing insecurity and inflation, but in the midst of this turmoil the generosity of the community flourishes.

“We get support from the Real Canadian Superstore who's helping us with turkeys,” said Heaton. “All the vegetable growers who are helping us with fresh produce which is very important.”

Mike Diab and his wife Deanna allowed their ‘Talking over Turkey’ giveaway to be gobbled up by various charities including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“Even though it was very successful, it was very well attended, we feel there's a better way to get to the most needy, and that's with associating with some institutions like St. Vincent de Paul,” said Mike.

With the help of ‘Talking over Turkey,’ Heaton said in total more than 150 families will receive food for Christmas, including 81 donated hampers and 77 dinners donated by Family Kitchen.

The Leamington, Ont. restaurant is also serving 800 turkey dinners between Dec. 23 and Christmas day. However, the giving doesn’t take place once a year.

Owner Kirsty Leathem has a daily pay it forward meal ticket program that offers a hot meal, cup of coffee, a juice box and snack — no questions asked.

“I know what it's like to go without and no one should have to worry about where their next meal comes from,” Leathem said followed by a quote her restaurant holds dear. “If everyone could just begin and end each day with gratitude.”