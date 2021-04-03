LONDON, ONT -- On Thursday, members of the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on 40 Highway south of Confederation line, which sent both drivers to hospital.

Emergency medical services, Sarnia Fire Rescue and OPP responded to the collision just before 6:00 a.m.

One driver suffered minor injuries and the other driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Friday, Luis Garcia Ventura, 31-years-old of Windsor Ont., died as a result of his injuries.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and the Lambton County OPP are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.