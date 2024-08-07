WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Collision causes temporary lane closure on Lauzon Parkway

    Windsor police
    A portion of Lauzon Parkway was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon following a motor vehicle collision.

    Not many details were provided by the Windsor Police Service, other than the road was closed. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

    All lanes are now open.

