

CTV Windsor





A Waterloo man has been charged after a cocaine bust at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency officials say 8.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor on Feb. 19.

A commercial truck driver was sent for a secondary examination upon his return from the United States.

Border officials say during the inspection, six bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 8.2 kilograms, were found by CBSA border services officers within the sleeper cab of the tractor.

The tractor trailer remains under seizure by the CBSA.

CBSA officers arrested a Waterloo man, who was later charged by police.

The investigation continues.