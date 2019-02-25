Cocaine seized from truck at Ambassador Bridge
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 12:23PM EST
A Waterloo man has been charged after a cocaine bust at the Ambassador Bridge.
Canada Border Services Agency officials say 8.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor on Feb. 19.
A commercial truck driver was sent for a secondary examination upon his return from the United States.
Border officials say during the inspection, six bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 8.2 kilograms, were found by CBSA border services officers within the sleeper cab of the tractor.
The tractor trailer remains under seizure by the CBSA.
CBSA officers arrested a Waterloo man, who was later charged by police.
The investigation continues.