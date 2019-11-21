WINDSOR -- The union representing rail workers says the CN Rail strike will not impact the Dougall Avenue /CN Rail Pedestrian Underpass and Multi-use Trail construction this weekend.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union and the City of Windsor have an understanding that will allow Amico workers to cross the picket line when necessary.

There are 12 employees at the Essex Terminal Railway on Lincoln Road. Three employees received temporary layoff notices due to the strike.

About 3,200 workers across the country have been off the job since Tuesday, which had been the union's deadline to reach a new deal with CN.

The workers have been without a contract since July 23. Workers are protesting what they describe as long working hours and dangerous working conditions.

With files from The Canadian Press report originally published Nov. 21, 2019.