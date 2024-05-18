CKPS kept busy with multiple break and enter investigations

Chatham-Kent police responded to three separate break and enters Friday.

Around noon Friday, officers attended the Wren Line area in Dover in response to a call of a break and enter.

Police said that sometime over the past week, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence, stealing approximately $5,000 in tools.

Then around 12:10 p.m. Friday, officers attended an address on Stewart Line in Chatham Township.

Police said unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a building stealing an unknown amount of food.

Later, at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Keil Drive in Chatham in response to a call of a break and enter.

Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) allegedly forced entry into a garage removing bicycles and a child’s 4-wheeler.

If you have any information regarding these three incidents, please contact Chatham-Kent Police Services.