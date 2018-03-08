

Arrowheads and pipes are among the historic relics found below the terra firma in Historic Olde Sandwich Towne during construction of the new roundabout.

Excavation work began in September, but was quickly halted when artifacts were discovered on site. For a few months, no activity was allowed on site as representatives of Walpole Island First Nation and an archeological digging company sifted through the dirt to find the small relics.

Construction eventually resumed and the roundabout is now complete.

The artifacts were stored for safe keeping and will now be on display at the Chimczuk Museum at the Art Gallery of Windsor.