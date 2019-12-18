You can see the lighter side of Chatham-Kent police in this holiday video
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:56AM EST
Chatham-Kent police holiday video. (Courtesy Chatham Kent police / YouTube)
CHATHAM, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are getting into the holiday spirit by releasing a light-hearted video.
With Christmas only a week away, police say they wanted to kick off the holidays with a smile.
The force created a ‘12 Days of Policing’ holiday video featuring many of its officers and staff members.