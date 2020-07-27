WINDSOR, ONT. -- The city is preparing to reopen Sandpoint Beach this Wednesday.

The beach on Riverside Drive East near Florence Avenue will be a much different venue though, with controlled access, a limit on the number of people on the beach and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800’s The Morning Drive the goal is to not recreate the situation playing out south of the border.

But a reminder for beach goers, the health unit it not conducting water safety tests this year due to a lack of resources, so it will be swim at your own risk.