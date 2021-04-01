WINDSOR, OTN. -- If you thought of a career as a Windsor Firefighter, this might be your chance.

Applications for the 2021 firefighter recruitment are now available online.

The City of Windsor will accept applications for the 2021 Firefighter Recruitment from Wednesday,. until no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

No late applications will be accepted.

There are some minimum requirements to be considered for the firefighter recruitment with Windsor Fire & Rescue Services.

Those requirements are:

• At time of application, an applicant must be eighteen years of age or older.

• At time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

• At time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

• At time of hire, an applicant must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class “D” driver’s licence with “Z” endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle and provide a driver’s abstract as a condition of employment.

For further information and to apply here is the link.