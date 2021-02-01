Advertisement
City of Windsor looking for feedback on Roseland Gold and Curling Club
Roseland Golf and Curling Club in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is seeking feedback to help Roseland Golf and Curling Club “grow and thrive” once the facility is able to reopen.
The city-owned facility’s management and board of directors have partnered with Global Golf Advisors (GGA) for a community survey that will give insight into opinions of the club and usage of Roseland.
The City of Windsor says the survey will take around 10 minutes to complete and all results will be anonymous and provided to the club in a collective format by GGA partners.
The survey consists of multiple choice questions and comment boxes for open and honest responses.
The city says results of the survey will be summarized for management and the board’s review to help find new opportunities for the club.
The community survey is available online.