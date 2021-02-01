WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is seeking feedback to help Roseland Golf and Curling Club “grow and thrive” once the facility is able to reopen.

The city-owned facility’s management and board of directors have partnered with Global Golf Advisors (GGA) for a community survey that will give insight into opinions of the club and usage of Roseland.

The City of Windsor says the survey will take around 10 minutes to complete and all results will be anonymous and provided to the club in a collective format by GGA partners.

Windsor’s Roseland Golf and Curling Club is looking for feedback that will help the City-owned facility continue to grow and thrive once COVID-19 closure restrictions are lifted. Learn more and share your thoughts through a brief survey here: https://t.co/gFTQJXKkKM #YQG pic.twitter.com/NJ6lHe07EX — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) February 1, 2021

The survey consists of multiple choice questions and comment boxes for open and honest responses.

The city says results of the survey will be summarized for management and the board’s review to help find new opportunities for the club.

The community survey is available online.