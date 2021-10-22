City of Windsor launches two new budget engagement tools

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor has launched budget simulator and tax receipt generator tools designed at helping resident understand how their tax dollars are spent.

The new tools were launched Friday for public engagement ahead of the 2022 Budget Process in order to offer information and feedback to residents.

“These new engagement tools help keep residents informed and educated on where their property taxes are being spent,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “As we plan for the 2022 budget deliberations later this fall, this is also an excellent opportunity for residents to let council know what their spending priorities are, while experiencing the careful considerations that go into ensuring our budget remains balanced.”

The Budget Balancing Simulation allows residents to adjust the City of Windsor’s 2021 approved property tax funded operating budget by increasing and decreasing or maintain spending across various city services such as police, fire and emergency, infrastructure, payments to school board and others.

Once users make their adjustments, a pie chart is updated to show the percentage of spending on each service. Users can adjust the amount of each service by a maximum of about 10 per cent, the city says.

The new Tax Receipt Generator allows residents to put in their 2021 municipal property taxes and generate an estimated tax receipt that shows a breakdown of how their taxes are spent. The city says the receipt can be shared through the online portal, but it is not an official tax receipt.

Residents can access both tools until Friday, Nov. 12 on the City of Windsor website.