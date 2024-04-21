City of Windsor hosts popular Earth Day event

The City of Windsor hosted its 54th annual Earth Day event at Malden Park.

The turnout was so high enough this year that police were there directing traffic and overflow parking lots were full.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. more than 30 vendors and exhibitors offered families plenty of activities and lots to think about once they go home.

Organizations included Parks Canada, Ojibway Nature Centre, Let's Talk Science, Detroit River Canadian Clean-up, Citizens Environment Alliance and Pelee Island Bird Observatory to name a few.

According to the city, Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970.