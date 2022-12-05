City extends temporary shelter to Dec. 9 to help evacuated apartment tenants

The City of Windsor has extended a temporary shelter to help evacuated tenants of an Ouellette Avenue apartment.

The shelter was slated to close Monday, but the city and Red Cross will now continue to operate the temporary location until Friday, Dec. 9.

City staff have been working to help displaced tenants of 1616 Ouellette Avenue find alternate accommodations while repairs to their private four-story residence can be made.

City officials say approximately 30 displaced residents remain at the temporary emergency shelter in the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, but the majority of these people are now finalizing alternate established housing plans. Emergency shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

“We’ve been operating the temporary location for two weeks, and these extra couple of days are going to allow more tenants to finalize arrangements,” said Kirk Whittal, executive director of Housing and Children’s Services. “We know this is a very anxious time for those remaining at the temporary emergency shelter, but we’re committed to doing everything we can to help, and we can assure everyone that no one will be without safe shelter options.”

Once the shelter closes, any remaining displaced tenants who have been staying at the temporary emergency shelter and have not found a permanent or temporary place to stay will be offered a space within the community’s emergency shelter system.

The temporary emergency shelter was opened Tuesday, Nov. 22, as a temporary measure to help those displaced from their apartments due to an evacuation order issued by Building Officials for unsafe living conditions: no heat, reliable electricity or functioning life safety systems.

Since then, city staff, the Red Cross, and other community partners have worked around the clock to provide displaced residents a safe place to sleep at the temporary emergency shelter, along with food, clothing, housing search supports, and medical services.

City officials say they remain in regular contact with the property owners and their new management team, and progress continues to be reported.

The city says the new management company is working with local contractors to make repairs, and they have reported positive results, but there are no firm timelines for a return to occupancy at this point.