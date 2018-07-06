

CTV Windsor





Drivers, take note.

There are more road closures along Ouellette Avenue in Windsor.

The northbound lanes of Ouellette are now closed between Tuscarora Street and Elliott Street as part of ongoing streetscaping work.

Ouellette Avenue southbound remains closed from Elliott Street to Wyandotte Street E.

Tuscarora between Ouellette and Dufferin Place will also be restricted to one lane westbound and right turn at Ouellette only.

Detour signs will be posted for non-local traffic.

City officials say the contractor will be completing their work on the west side of Ouellette in the coming weeks. At that time, Ouellette will be opened to southbound traffic and closed to northbound traffic.

The work is part of $6.7 million project to improve the infrastructure and streetscape on Ouellette Avenue.

The underground infrastructure has already been completed, and the work now focuses on surface features. They include a revised cross section to facilitate two lanes of traffic with on-street parking; new street and pedestrian lighting; the introduction of a “flex zone” to allow for patios and public events; new paving materials; plantings and more.

Pedestrian access and access to area businesses will be available within the project boundary.

For more information on construction and detours, please call 311, or see the City of Windsor construction detour page at the City of Windsor's website.