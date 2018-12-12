

CTV Windsor





The Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 have collected more hardware.

The editors at Consumer Guide Automotive have awarded both with 2019 Best Buy distinctions in their respective categories.



For the third year in a row, the Chrysler Pacifica captures both Family Vehicle and Minivan Best Buy Awards, winning each award since its introduction to the marketplace.

FCA officials say the Pacifica has collected 109 awards so far.

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 captures the Best Buy Award for Large Pickup Truck. The Ram 1500 has won its segment for the 11th straight year since 2008.



“As the winner of the Best Buy crown for the third year in a row, the Pacifica offers class-leading horsepower and fuel economy, excellent road manners and ride quality, and an unmatched array of family-friendly features … all wrapped up in a stylish package,” said Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive.

Appel says with an excellent redesign for 2019, the Ram 1500 builds on the previous model’s considerable strength and offers an unbeatable ride/handling combination along with a high level of refinement, classy interiors and unique features.



Consumer Guide Automotive editors analyze, compare and evaluate numerous vehicles by extensively testing all major models available in the United States.

According to Consumer Guide Automotive, a vehicle does not become a Best Buy based solely on objective ratings; Best Buys also distinguish themselves as good values compared to other vehicles in their class.