The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its annual list of the safest cars for 2019, and the Chrysler Pacifica is on it.

The Windsor-built Pacifica ranks first among minivans.

Subaru earned the number one spot overall, followed by Kia and Hyundai.

The leaders on the annual list of the safest cars rated high on crash-test performance, collision avoidance, and high-quality headlights.

The news follows more awards for the Pacifica.

For the third year in a row, the Chrysler Pacifica won both Family Vehicle and Minivan Best Buy Awards from the editors at Consumer Guide Automotive, winning each award since its introduction to the marketplace.

FCA officials say the Pacifica has collected 109 awards so far.