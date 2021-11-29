Choose your favourite plow names

Chatham, Ont. -

Due to an overwhelming response from the community, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent will be naming twice the amount of snow plows this year.

With more than 1,000 responses being submitted and 780 unique names, officials now say they’ll be rebranding twice as many plows. The number will now be upped to 12.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said he is blown away by the number and creativity of responses.

“Winter driving for many is not a fun experience, but giving our residents an opportunity to help name our plows can brighten up the winter blues,” said Canniff.

Some of the suggestions include Blizzard of Oz, Sleetwood Mac, and Anita Shovel.

Voting is now open until Dec. 10. Those interested can visit Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent to cast their vote.

“Due to the overwhelming response, we will be naming 12 rather than six plows,” said Amy Wilcox, Manager of Corporate Initiatives. “The 12 names with the highest votes will be declared the winners.”

Each plow will be decorated with its new name, courtesy of WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists, who are covering the cost of the program.

Additionally, the municipality is also getting in the holiday spirit. The municipality is encouraging residents to decorate and admire how other people have decorated.

Last year, the municipality launched Light Up Chatham-Kent, a community-wide initiative that showcased different streets and areas decorated for the holidays.

Light Up Chatham-Kent will return once again, and residents can get involved by placing location pins on an interactive municipal map, as well as adding a photo of their decorations. Residents and visitors can use the map to drive or walk around Chatham-Kent to view the decorations.

The “Best Light Display” contest starts Dec. 1, and community voting of displays will run from December 13-19th. A gift card to Canadian Tire will be given to the top three displays with the most votes.

Anyone who places a pin on the map will be entered in the 12 Days of Christmas as well as the Best Light Display contests for chances to win a Canadian Tire gift card.

“It is a magical time of the year. Holiday lights bring fond memories and help to highlight the amazing spirit of Chatham-Kent,” said Canniff.