Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor

OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.

A Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Windsor.

The $70-million Lotto Max jackpot was not won and will be up for grabs again for this Friday's draw.

OLG says there will also be an estimated 42 Maxmillion prizes available on Friday.

Tuesday's draw also had winning tickets sold in Richmond Hill, Kingston, Oakville, Willowdale, London, Scarborough, Mississauga and Renfrew County.

Individuals have until 10:30 p.m. on Friday to purchase a ticket for Friday's draw.