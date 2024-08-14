WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor

    A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Share

    OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.

    A Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Windsor.

    The $70-million Lotto Max jackpot was not won and will be up for grabs again for this Friday's draw.

    OLG says there will also be an estimated 42 Maxmillion prizes available on Friday.

    Tuesday's draw also had winning tickets sold in Richmond Hill, Kingston, Oakville, Willowdale, London, Scarborough, Mississauga and Renfrew County.

    Individuals have until 10:30 p.m. on Friday to purchase a ticket for Friday's draw.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News