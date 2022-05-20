Chatham woman faces impaired driving charge after hitting tree

A 26-year-old Chatham woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she hit a tree.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a traffic complaint on Park Street in Chatham Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

It was reported a vehicle was travelling westbound on Park Street swerving into oncoming traffic. It then jumped the curb and struck a tree.

Police arrived and saw a man talking to the driver and then walk away. The woman driver was in the vehicle and the man was stopped a short distance away.

Through investigation, police learned both the man and the woman had been released by the courts with a condition not to associate with each other.

Police also believed the woman to be impaired by drugs and was arrested. She was transported to police headquarters to undergo further sobriety tests.

The man was also arrested and transported to police headquarters. Suspected fentanyl was found in the vehicle.

The 26-year-old Chatham woman was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, failing to comply with undertaking and possession of a controlled substance. She was held pending a bail hearing.

The 29-year-old Raleigh Township man was arrested and charged with breaching a probation order, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with release order. He was held pending a bail hearing.