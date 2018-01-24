

CTV Windsor





The provincial government has announced $2.6-million in funding for Tecumseh Public School in Chatham.

Deb Matthews, the MPP for London North Centre, made the announcement Wednesday as part of the Liberals investment of $67.4-million for three new schools, two additions and two retrofit projects in Southwestern Ontario.

Tecumseh Public School will use the funding to support a retrofit of the Full-Day Kindergarten space at the Chatham School.

The Chair of the Lambton Kent District School Board, Elizabeth Hudie, said the funding will help create an innovative learning environment that will meet the needs of current and future students.

Upgrades are being completed at Tecumseh Public School as part of the consolidation with John. N Given Public School, which will close July 1, 2018.

The board will also $27.4 million to build a new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Forest and provide 24 new child care spaces

Matthews says the overall investment in seven projects will accommodate over 2,300 students and includes 6 new child care rooms with 112 new licensed child care spaces.

"I am thrilled our government is investing in these projects that are so important to our region,” said Matthews.

It is part of the Liberals plan to build 39 brand new schools and undertake 40 major renovations or additions that will include more than 2,700 licensed child care spaces for children aged 0-4, to help more families access safe and affordable child care closer to home.

“These new schools, renovations and additions are an important investment for communities across Ontario,” said Indira Naidoo-Harris, Minister of Education and Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care. “These projects will provide students with great learning environments and will support working families with access to safe, quality licensed child care closer to home.”