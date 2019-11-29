A 29-year-old Chatham man is facing fraud charges after police say a woman paid thousands of dollars for window installation, but he failed to complete the work.

Chatham-Kent police became aware of a local woman who paid a man $5,800 to install new window replacements this past summer.

The man allegedly failed to complete the work and was arrested Thursday night.

Daniel Richie, 29, of Chatham was charged with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

He was released pending a future court date of Dec. 20, 2019.