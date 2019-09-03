

CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he damaged a cruiser during an arrest.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Chatham on Monday afternoon.

Upon police arrival, the man was outside the residence in possession of a 4×4 piece of wood that was approximately 6-7’ in length.

The officer ordered the man to drop the piece of wood, but police say he refused and instead ran towards the officer and smashed the piece of wood into the front windshield of the cruiser.

Police say the man fled back into the house and used a family member as a human shield against police.

Officers were able to safely separate the pair and the man was arrested.

The 23-year-old Chatham man has been charged with weapons dangerous, assault police and mischief over $5000.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.