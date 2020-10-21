Advertisement
Chatham man charged with assault with a shower curtain pole: CK police
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:24AM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. --
A 34-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he struck another man with a shower curtain pole.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on King Street East in Chatham on Tuesday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that during a verbal altercation, the man struck another man, known to him, in the leg with a shower curtain.
The man was arrested and the metal pole was seized as evidence.
He has been charged with assault with a weapon. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.