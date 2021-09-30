Advertisement
Chatham man charged after licking door handle of business
Published Thursday, September 30, 2021 10:31AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A Chatham man is facing charges after he allegedly licked the door handle of a local business.
Police were called Wednesday morning after the suspect was denied entry into the business.
Police allege the man began licking the door handle and wrote on a window, causing some damage.
The investigation also revealed the same man also caused damage at a nearby business and threatened the manager the previous night.
A 35-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of mischief under $5000.
He remains in custody following a bail hearing.