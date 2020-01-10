Chatham makes Top 10 in U-Haul's list of Canadian growth cities
U-Haul rental in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press)
WINDSOR -- Chatham is climbing up the list of U-Haul's Top 25 Canadian Growth Cities.
The company which specializes on moving equipment and storage rental for do-it-yourselfers has listed Chatham as 10th according to migration trends on one way trips.
The spot is an increase from 11 in 2017 – and 13 in 2016.
Chatham didn’t make the list in 2018.
While the migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth - the company's information on customer transactions is considered a gauge on how well cities and regions are attracting and maintaining residents.
Windsor did not make the list - as a spokesperson told CTV Windsor - there were about the same number of one way rentals into the area as there were departures.
North Vancouver took the top national spot - while Trenton in number two - was the top provincial growth city.