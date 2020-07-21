Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Chatham-Kent to invest in some public services with Stage 3 reopen
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:08PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some public services are being restored in Chatham-Kent with the municipality in Stage 3.
Council voted in favour to spend $140,000 to reopen splash pads, playground equipment, recreation halls, meeting rooms and the John D. Bradley Convention Centre.
As well, the money is coming from the remain $1.55 million in tax dollar savings — which was set aside to offset the impact of the pandemic.