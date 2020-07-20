WINDSOR, ONT. -- With ridership increasing as Chatham-Kent enters Stage 3, CKTransit is removing the seating limit on busses.

Starting Wednesday, CKTransit will no longer enforce the temporary limit of bus riders imposed in March at the onset of the pandemic.

Riders are “highly recommended” to wear face coverings when riding public transit vehicles, a news release from the municipality states, noting physical distancing will not always be possible on busses.

The municipality reminds riders to practice physical distancing wherever possible by keeping two metres between each other, including at bus stops. Also to practice “good personal hygiene” by frequently washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

If a person is experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms they are reminded to stay home.

CKTransit will continue to have enhanced cleaning procedures on all vehicles.