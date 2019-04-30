Chatham-Kent’s International Plow Match came in under budget
The International Plowing Match starts on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:32PM EDT
Organizers of Chatham-Kent's International Plow Match say the event went "without a hitch".
In a report presented to council organizers reported nearly 78,000 people took-in the four day event in September - despite some inclement weather.
Around 25,000 people popped into the municipal showcase tent to find out more about Chatham-Kent.
The municipality saved $34,000 because of lower than expected costs.
The group estimates the event helped to inject $3 million in spinoff revenue into the municipality.