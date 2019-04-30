

CTV Windsor





Organizers of Chatham-Kent's International Plow Match say the event went "without a hitch".

In a report presented to council organizers reported nearly 78,000 people took-in the four day event in September - despite some inclement weather.

Around 25,000 people popped into the municipal showcase tent to find out more about Chatham-Kent.

The municipality saved $34,000 because of lower than expected costs.

The group estimates the event helped to inject $3 million in spinoff revenue into the municipality.