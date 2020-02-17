CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking residents to register their security cameras.

Police say the security camera registry is a community-based crime prevention opportunity and investigative resource that is looking for the help of Chatham-Kent residents.

Officers say there is an increasing number of residential video surveillance cameras being installed at private residences in the area.

Home security cameras are an effective crime prevention tool that also assists in solving crime.

Police say these benefits extend beyond the home to include the community.

Officers will often contact homeowners to inquire about video surveillance while investigating a crime which has occurred elsewhere in the neighbourhood.

The registry enables community members to voluntarily identify their residential video surveillance location through a secure, confidential, online form.

Identified addresses will be mapped on a database of surveillance camera locations for officers to quickly and effectively direct resources when investigating criminal offences in your neighbourhood.