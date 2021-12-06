Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit issues additional COVID-19 measures, limits social gatherings

Windsor, Ont. -

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit has issued a letter of instruction outlining additional capacity limits and other recommendations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

CK Public Health issued the letter from medical officer of health Dr. David Colby Monday evening with added measures such as limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people indoors and enabling work from home options.

As of Monday, there have been a total of 3,082 cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent including 138 total active cases. There are nine current outbreaks the health unit is monitoring.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also issued additional restrictions for the region including limiting social gatherings to 10 people indoors and limiting indoor capacity for bars and restaurants to 50 per cent of their total occupancy.

Unlike Windsor-Essex, CK Public Health will not limit indoor capacity for bars and restaurants outside requirements set out in the Reopening Ontario Act.

The CK Public Health instructions include:

Businesses and organizations that are open under the Reopening Ontario review workplace safety plans with workers monthly

Remote work for workers, where reasonably possible, to reduce the number of workers exposed to the risk of transmission at the workplace.

Reduce indoor social gatherings to 10 people

Additional measures for wedding receptions and the social events tied to funerals and religious services.

The changes will go into effect 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.