WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has launched an online system for residents to book their COVID-19 vaccine and is opening two new mobile clinics.

As of Wednesday, eligible residents will be able to schedule their vaccine appointments online at GetYourShotCK.ca. The new system is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

CK Public Health says residents will get an immediate confirmation of appointment after registering online, users can choose from a variety of dates and times and one account holder is able to register multiple family members.

To book an appointment, residents are asked to review the current list of eligibility groups and to certify which category they fall into. They will then create an account to access the system.

Once logged in, residents can select an appointment date, time and location that they prefer.

CK Public Health says those residents who have already used the system to book municipal recreation programming will already have an account.

The health unit is also expanding its services to include mobile vaccination clinics in outlying communities.

Clinics have been added at the Wheatley Arena which will open on April 15 and will have appointments available between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The clinic at 196 Erie Street North will be a drive-thru clinic with an option for those without a vehicle.

A clinic will also open in Highgate at the Mary Webb Centre, 87 Main Street West, on April 17. It will have appointment slots between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Residents can register for an appointment at the mobile clinics using the new booking system.

For those waiting for a call back from CK Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Line (519-351-1010) to book an appointment, the health unit will return the call, but if preferred residents can use the new online system.