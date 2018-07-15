

Chatham Kent, CTV Windsor





Chatham Kent says it is prepared to step up in the effort to deal with the housing crisis in large urban centres that has been tied to an influx of refugee and asylum seekers.

Following a conference call this week by the Large Urban Mayors Caucus of Ontario (LUMCO) Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement asking mayors to adopt a regional strategy and find ways to help relocate some of the more than 3,300 persons now in that city’s shelter program.

In a statement released Friday, Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope is quoted, “As Canada’s first welcoming community for Syrian refugees, we have shown the capability and the willingness to provide humanitarian aid and a chance to help newcomers begin a new life.”

Mayor Hope says communities across Ontario are considering how they can help in regard to the current need.

In the statement, Chatham-Kent CAO Don Shropshire says the municipality is in contact with officials in Toronto to assess which individuals may be interested in coming to this area. “It’s not simply a question of saying we will take X number of people,” he said. “Ideally, we want to bring people here who can obtain employment, relocate and make this their new home.”

He says no “target number” for newcomers has been established.

Shropshire says many of the Syrian refugees who arrived here two years ago have found jobs, set down roots and are contributing to the community.

Mayor Hope says Chatham-Kent owes a debt of gratitude to the various sponsors who helped smooth the transition for newcomers. “We can stand proudly and say that our community has always welcomed newcomers whether it be at the turn of the 20th century, after World War II or more recently,” he says. “With the exception of the Indigenous peoples, we are all newcomers.”