WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police Service is putting its name down as a possible candidate to take over as the new police service for Leamington.

Council authorized to submit a Request For Proposal to the Municipality of Leamington, during Monday night’s Chatham-Kent council meeting.

Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn says there will not be any increased cost to Chatham-Kent taxpayers and anticipates overall improved efficiencies and cost reductions, particularly for training and equipment.

In June this year, Leamington decided not to renew its contract with Essex County OPP after concerns around lack of coverage information and police presence.

According to Conn, the chosen proposal will be notified in January then negotiations will begin.

The policing contract with Leamington is a five-year contract.