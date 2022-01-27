Chatham-Kent police issue public warning following overdose deaths

Chatham-Kent police are issuing a public warning after responding to three overdose deaths in the past 48 hours.

Police say it is suspected the overdoses were caused by fentanyl use.

Police are reminding residents that if you or someone you know uses drugs, it is important to carry naloxone.

Chatham-Kent EMS, public health and police are reminding the community to be aware of the risks associated with drugs.

Some community supports available to help deal with addictions are:

https://ckphu.com/health-topics/opioids-other-substances/

https://ckphu.com/health-topics/harm-reduction-supplies/naloxone-kits/

https://www.ontario.ca/page/where-get-free-naloxone-kit

There is also the National Overdose Response Service which is a 24/7 overdose prevention hotline at 1-888-688-6677.