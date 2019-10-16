CHATHAM-KENT -- Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on various driving offences over the Thanksgiving long weekend, handing out 271 tickets.

Officers were out in full force across the region, focusing their efforts on road safety as part of Operation Impact.

The tickets were for several different offences, such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, parking infractions and other various Highway Traffic Act infractions.

One person was charged with impaired driving, two motorists were issued impaired related license suspensions and two people were issued tickets for liquor related offences.

Officers also conducted five RIDE spot checks over the holiday weekend, resulting in 312 vehicles being checked, four motorists being issued tickets for Highway Traffic Act offences and one person being issued a three-day license suspension.