A house fire in Chatham-Kent caused $150,000 damage.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 294 Delaware Ave. around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found flames and black smoke coming from the garage and the fire had spread to the attached home.

Officials say with a quick interior attack, firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

Everyone safely exited the home and there were no injuries.