Chatham-Kent house fire causes $150K damage
Firefighters were called to the blaze at 294 Delaware Ave., in Chatham-Kent on Monday, July 23, 2019. (Courtesy CK Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:19AM EDT
A house fire in Chatham-Kent caused $150,000 damage.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at 294 Delaware Ave. around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.
When crews arrived, they found flames and black smoke coming from the garage and the fire had spread to the attached home.
Officials say with a quick interior attack, firefighters were able to knock down the fire.
Everyone safely exited the home and there were no injuries.