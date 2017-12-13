

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent is among 15 communities chosen by the province for stand-alone cannabis retail stores.

That is in addition to the 14 municipalities announced in the first wave of locations in November, including Windsor.

The provincial government will create a new retailer, overseen by the LCBO, with 150 storefronts that are expected to be open by 2020.

MPP’s have passed legislation regulating cannabis sales.

Ontario's Finance Minister Charles Sousa anticipates about $180-million in revenue from cannabis sales in the province each year.

“All of which will not be enough to meet the costs that we're going to incur, so the first few years is going to be about recovering those costs, and ensuring we eliminate the illicit market,” says Sousa.

Sousa adds the province will work with municipalities to figure out what support they need to deal with any challenges caused by the legalization of marijuana.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has been among the most vocal municipal leaders, calling for financial support from the provincial and federal governments.