LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter in which six Yorkie puppies were taken.

The puppies were taken sometime Saturday morning from a resident on Brook Line in Chatham-Kent, according to police.

The unknown suspects managed to break into the residence and steal the puppies along with various electronics.

Police say they currently have no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Constable Marcel Demaiter at marceld@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #86876.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).