Chatham-Kent break-in prompts fraud warning from police

A Chatham homeowner allegedly had their house broken into by someone posing as a Goodfellows volunteer, police say.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the break and enter on Williams Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man entered the home but was confronted by the homeowner. The man told the homeowner he was collecting for Goodfellows — but when he was questioned further, the man left.

Police say the man was in his 50s or 60s with short grey/white hair. He wore a black and red jacket and a red apron wrapped around his waist.

The Goodfellows wear full-length red aprons with the Goodfellows logo visible and also have flyers on hand.

Chatham-Kent police are reminding the public to be aware of people posing as the Goodfellows or other organizations and to ask questions.

If you suspect someone is fraudulently collecting on behalf of a charitable organization, call police at the non-emergency number 519-352-1234.