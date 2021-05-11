CHATHAM, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent is hoping to address greenhouse lighting before it becomes a problem.

Council approved an interim control by-law for large greenhouse developments Monday.

“It’s two years to get the consultation done to develop some more meaningful guidelines,” says Ward 6 councillor Brock Mcgregor. “Then there will be an update and something more permanent from there.”

Mcgregor says some residents are voicing concerns that the lightning has been a nuisance.

He says the concerns involve the noticeable impact of lighting on the night sky and intense lights on nearby properties and buildings.

The intent of the bylaw is to minimize or eliminate nuisances over time.

Currently, there are no provincial regulations that address greenhouse lighting.

Leamington and Kingsville already passed bylaws under the municipal act.