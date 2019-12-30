CHATHAN, ONT. -- A Chatham couple anted up and went all in to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot.

Johnathan Barylewicz and Maria Murray of Chatham won the jackpot worth $67,647.60 on Oct. 26.

The couple also won $5,000 on the instant portion of their Poker Lotto play, bringing their total winnings to $72,647.60.

“We don’t usually play the lottery together but we were at the store and I asked Maria if she wanted to play a Poker Lotto ticket since the jackpot was high,” said Barylewicz, a 42-year-old CNC operator, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up the cheque.

“We were shocked when we hit the jackpot. The retailer gave us a high five,” said Murray, a 37-year-old human resources employee.

The couple says they plans to renovate their current home so that they can eventually upgrade to a larger house.

“We want to make this win count,” added Murray.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ken’s Variety on Vanier Drive in Chatham.