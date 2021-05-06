WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have laid charges in a collision from Jan. 20, that left a woman with serious injuries.

Around 6 p.m. that day a woman was westbound on Goodreau Line when she collided with a man southbound on Wheatley Road.

The woman was taken to hospital in Windsor to attend to her injuries.

On Wednesday police charged a 37-year-old Amherstburg woman with impaired driving causing bodily harm, disobey stop sign, and failing to properly wear a seat belt.

The will be in court on May 28, 2021 to answer to the charges.