Charges laid after Highway 401 crash

A Windsor man is charged after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 over the weekend.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to the westbound lanes of the 401 just east of Highway 77 in Lakeshore.

According to police, two cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in the collision. Two occupants of a passenger vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for approximately 3 hours to allow responders to investigate the collision but has since reopened.

A 35-Year-old man been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.