Charges laid after driver clocked going 174 km/h: Police
Essex County OPP have laid charges after a driver was clocked going 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, an officer from the Tecumseh detachment stopped a Windsor driver on Highway 3.
A 21-year-old has been charged with stunt driving, their vehicle impounded and driver’s license suspended.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.
DEVELOPING Plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
A passenger plane crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all 61 people aboard and leaving a smoldering wreck, officials and the airline said.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
Polar bears kill worker in attack off Baffin Island in Nunavut
A worker has died after being attacked by two polar bears off the eastern coast of Baffin Island in Nunavut.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.
Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Police looking for two people 'reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club'
Officials are warning of an increased police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.
London
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Organizers of Jerkfest hoping to spice up the weekend
The second annual Jerkfest is underway in downtown London with thousands expected to take in the Jamaican festival.
-
Increased police presence in Lucan, Ont.
Lucan residents saw an increased police presence in the area this afternoon, with Middlesex OPP on the scene in the area of William Street, near Frank Street.
Barrie
-
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
-
National Peacekeepers’ Day commemorated in Angus
A special military ceremony was held at Peacekeepers Park Friday morning for National Peacekeepers' Day, which recognizes the greatest single loss of Canadian lives on a peacekeeping mission.
-
Spooked horse bolts into traffic
A spooked horse jumped in front of a truck in Kincardine Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
Sault councillors push for speed limit increase on Hwy. 17
Sault city council will debate a motion next week that would call on the province to increase the speed limit on Highway 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon.
-
Sault police say victim threatened with what turned out to be a BB gun
An 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was threatened by what later turned out to be a BB gun.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Remnants of Debby move across Ottawa, eastern Ontario, prompting flood risks
A rainfall warning bringing 80 to 120 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
Ottawa MP and cabinet minister responds to Sutcliffe's transit funding request
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
-
Ottawa man, 34, stabbed to death in Orleans
A suspicious death in Orléans has now been deemed a homicide. Ottawa police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in a home on Mockingbird Drive.
Toronto
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.
-
Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Montreal
-
One-on-one with French language minister amid confusion about new health-care directive
Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec's minister of the French language, spoke to CTV News to clarify the new directives and respond to the criticisms in recent weeks.
-
Liberal MNA endorses Rodriguez for liberal leadership race
Désirée McGraw, Liberal MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, threw her support behind federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez for the liberal leadership race.
-
Heavy rain hits Eastern Canada as remnants of tropical storm Debby move in
Remnants of tropical storm Debby were soaking a large swath of Eastern Canada Friday, expected to bring as much as 120 millimetres of rain in some areas as they merged with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
-
Manitoba NDP accuse Tory of failing to disclose a government contract
Manitoba New Democrats are accusing a member of the Progressive Conservatives of violating ethics guidelines -- a charge the Tories say is false.
-
'Remember forever': Winnipeg's Skylar Park finally realizes dream with Olympic bronze medal win
The title of Olympic medallist is slowly starting to sink in for Winnipeg's Skylar Park, who is still flying high after her bronze medal win Thursday in France.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
-
Crash involving motorcycle, cube van sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a crash in west Edmonton on Friday.
-
Dog struck, killed in St. Albert car show crash
A dog was killed in a crash at a St. Albert car show on Thursday night.
Calgary
-
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
-
Next generation of Canadian Olympians competing at Legion Youth Track and Field Championships in Foothills park
The next generation of Canadian Olympic track stars are in Calgary this weekend, competing at the 46th Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships.
Regina
-
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made their sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Sask. potash giant urges 'timely resolution' as Canada's rail workers cleared to walk off the job
A federal labour tribunal has deemed rail workers non-essential, opening the door to a strike in under two weeks that could bring Canada’s supply chain screeching to a halt.
-
Calgary man charged after Sask. Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million unstamped cigarettes
A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million cigarettes following the inspection of a semi along Highway 1 near Swift Current earlier this summer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver luxury rental firm says regulator's 'unfair' order freezing its accounts has been lifted
A Vancouver property management company says its trust accounts have been unfrozen and its licence reinstated, two weeks after a regulator's "urgent" order against them.
-
3 people stabbed at party in Surrey: RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say three people were stabbed at a “large” party shortly after midnight Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
-
Vancouver police warn Chinese community after $6M lost to scams this year
More than two dozen Vancouver residents have lost nearly $6 million to scams targeting the city's Chinese community, with some victims sending money to overseas banks after receiving phone calls from fraudsters impersonating Chinese police officers, according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
-
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
-
Nova Scotia food banks on the brink as pantry supplies dwindle
Feed Nova Scotia says food bank up use is up again in the province for the third quarter in a row.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.