WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Charges laid after driver clocked going 174 km/h: Police

    Source: OPP West Region/X Source: OPP West Region/X
    Essex County OPP have laid charges after a driver was clocked going 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    Around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, an officer from the Tecumseh detachment stopped a Windsor driver on Highway 3.

    A 21-year-old has been charged with stunt driving, their vehicle impounded and driver’s license suspended.

