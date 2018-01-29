

Animal cruelty charges have been dropped against a Windsor man.

Jason Omar Hylton was charged after the body of a deceased dog was found on March 8, 2017 near an abandoned building at Louis Avenue and Cataraqui Street.

Officers with the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society say the dog starved to death in a nearby apartment.

However, the society's executive director says the Crown determined there was no reasonable possibility of conviction based on the evidence.

Executive director Melanie Coulter says it’s disappointing, but adds it serves as a reminder for people to speak up when they see an animal being abused as the outcome in this case could have been avoided.