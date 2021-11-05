CBSA urges travellers to learn land border crossing requirements: Here’s what you need to know

Canada Border Services Agency officer at the Ambassador Bridge crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor) Canada Border Services Agency officer at the Ambassador Bridge crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories