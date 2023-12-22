CBSA seizes US$16,080 at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a large amount of money at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Border officers discovered S$16,080 in undeclared cash at the port of entry. A social media post from the CBSA says the money was seized as suspected proceeds of crime.

There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada, and it is not illegal to do so, as long as you declare it. This applies to all travellers, couriers and to people carrying money on behalf of someone else.

The penalties for failing to declare currency while traveling are listed on the CBSA website.

Whether you are leaving or entering Canada, you must declare any currency (cash) or monetary instruments valued at CAD$10,000 or more that you are carrying. This amount includes Canadian or foreign currency or a combination of both.

You must also declare funds you send to or from Canada by mail or by courier.